Although the vaccination cards they seized included a logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officers noticed misspellings and substandard printing—clues that they were fake. The shipments, which originated in China, were being shipped to non-medical entities at private residences and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York and Texas.
“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens. Our officers know that counterfeiters will try to replicate anything to benefit themselves, with no thought to the innocent victims that may suffer from their actions. The men and women of CBP are trained and ready to shut down these scammers and protect our country.”
In addition to Erlanger, CBP officers have recently seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at their facilities in Chicago, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Anchorage, Alaska.
“Our officers continue to demonstrate their dedication to our mission by anticipating these unique threats and working around the clock to disrupt crime that threatens our economy and our people,” said Chicago Director of Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke. “CBP understands the heightened importance of safeguarding and securing our borders during this challenging time.”
CBP officers in Erlanger, Louisville and elsewhere coordinate their identification findings with the agency’s Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal partners to combat any illicit activity.
Consumers can learn more about COVID-19 health fraud and report suspected scams to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General here.
