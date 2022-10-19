Town Center Park has transformed into a seasonal Pumpkin Park — which is already being utilized by the public.
The large pots that boast flowers through the spring and summer now house large pumpkins of all sizes while the center of the park features the same theme. The stage where musical acts have performed now offers a scary backdrop that can be used for individual and group pictures — especially as the Halloween season draws nearer.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the park will transform into a huge Trick-or-Treat site with lots of treats from over 50 booths at the annual Boo on Main event.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism, said the response from businesses and organizations has been exceptional and that the event is expected to draw large crowds once again.
“On October 29, the park will be filled with ghosts and goblins,” he said.
Christmas on Main is set for Dec. 2 and will have the theme of “Merry & Bright.” Robinson added that registrations for the parade are coming in already. When asked if there is a cut off date for registering, Robinson said one is listed.
“But if someone wants to roll in at the last minute, we don’t stop them,” he said.
As this year’s Lights Around London kicks off, city tourism chair Starr Handy said the Winter WonderCamp at Feltner 4-H Camp was asking for sponsorship. Handy explained that sponsorship has three tiers and requested city tourism to sponsor at $5,000.
Board member Kelly Greene, who participated via Zoom, questioned the amount the city tourism sponsored last year.
“We gave $9,000 but that’s because they were in a bind,” Handy replied.
Board members agreed unanimously to sponsor the $5,000.
Sponsorships range from Bronze ($100 to $999), Silver ($1,000 to $2,499), Gold ($2,500 to $4,999), Emerald ($5,000 to $10,000) and Title Sponsor (over $15,000). The WonderCamp features a drive-thru excursion with the camp area lit up in a light display that coincides with the Lights Around London driving tour.
Robinson added that plans for this year’s New Year’s Eve bash in downtown London were well underway, adding that the band has already been booked.
Board members discussed bids for the shelter house project. With costs of building supplies skyrocketing, board members voted to reject bids for the shelter structure and pursue a pre-fab shelter to reduce the costs. But Parks Director Mackey Williams said the most recent bid came just $115,000 short of the lowest bid for the original shelter structures.
Williams said once board members rejected the original bids, only one of the three original bidders rebid with the pre-fab shelter. That prompted a discussion on whether the original bid of $696,000 for the design of two shelter houses with bathrooms in the center was more economical than the prefab structures. Williams said there were hidden costs in the project, citing pouring concrete, installing rebars and doing ‘earth work’ to complete the project. Board members voted to hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to discuss their choices.
Another issue involving the Levi Jackson Park is McHargue’s Mill. Levi Jackson Park Director Steven Holt said the stones in the turbine need some repair or will eventually be damaged. That action is necessary to keep the mill operable so that freshly ground corn meal can be produced. That item is also on the agenda for Wednesday’s special called meeting.
Williams also reported that the shelter at the pool was deteriorating.
“The trusses are sagging. A heavy snow would cause them to collapse,” Williams explained.
The lack of gutters on the shelter is one cause of the problem, Williams added. However, one company has looked at the project and offered a price of $11,000.
What to do with the fairgrounds property was also discussed. Handy said a topographical map of the entire property would beneficial to planning the future of the property.
“That would give us an idea of the space that we’re currently not able to use,” he said.
Board members then voted to proceed with contacting companies who could conduct the survey.
Brittany Cradic, director of the London Community Center, said that bookings for the facility were going well.
“We’re fully booked for the rest of the year,” she said.
In other business, board members voted to adopt the City of London Code of Ethics. Robinson said that city tourism had never formally adopted the ethics, although city tourism still fell under the city’s umbrella and was automatically under the same regulations. But the formality of adopting it officially leaves no question to the legality of the code.
