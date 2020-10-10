“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.”
There were 1,059 new cases reported to state public health officials on Friday. 114 of them were from children up to age 18, of which 23 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old. This brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 78,456.
“These are just far too many cases,” Beshear said. “We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask. We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”
There were also eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,242 Kentuckians lost to the virus. They include a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 76-year-old man from Harrison County; two women, ages 70 and 74, from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 48-year-old woman from Logan County; and a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County.
“We continue to see higher months of cases and higher months of deaths,” Beshear said. “We need your help. Be a good part of Team Kentucky.”
Currently 672 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 172 of them in ICU.
As of Friday, there have been more than 1,632,000 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.32 percent, and at least 13,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Taking a wider view on the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reports that as of Friday there have now been 36,711,053 cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 1,064,471 deaths. In the United States, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,648,256, along with 213,390 deaths.
For more key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled press briefing will be Monday afternoon at 4, although his office will release daily numbers on the coronavirus throughout the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.