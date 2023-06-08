A Lexington man is facing several drug charges following a sting by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.
Michael Eversole, 34, was arrested last Wednesday on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), possession of heroin and trafficking in fentanyl.
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson, the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted an undercover operation where Eversole agreed to deliver methamphetamine. At approximately 2:28 p.m. May 31, Eversole was found in a Mazda CX–5 along with 185 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin, and M30 tablets.
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force with assistance from Mount Vernon City Police took Eversole into custody and lodged him in the Rockcastle Detention Center, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $40,000 cash/property bond.
Eversole is scheduled to appear in Rockcastle District Court for a preliminary hearing on June 16.
Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.