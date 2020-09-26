The Bush Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon on E. Highway 80 in the Bush community. First responders were able to contain and quickly extinguished the fire as the home was close in proximity to the fire department's outpost. The Bush Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Firefighters respond to E. Highway 80 house fire
Clyde Hensley Payne passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
