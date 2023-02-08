Although the lawsuit of the City of Corbin against London’s annexation of Exit 29 is still in the appeal stage in court, the first business on that exit has requested annexation into London.
During Monday’s monthly meeting, the London City Council approved the request of Estepp Energy to be annexed into London City Limits along the U.S 25-E corridor off Interstate 75 Exit 29.
The voluntary annexation would make the Estepp property, known as the Pit Stop, part of the city of London.
The ordinance extending the London City Limits southward along I-75 was passed in 2020, much to the objection of Corbin leaders. The situation resulted in Corbin rebuffing the annexation with a lawsuit against London. After nearly 18 months, a Laurel Circuit Judge ruled that the annexation was legal.
In the meantime, however, Sen. Robert Stivers filed a bill that would allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County. Previous state law prohibited cities from annexing into more than two counties. Currently Corbin City Limits is in Whitley and Knox counties. Stivers’ bill, however, hinged on the decision in the Corbin v. London case.
Current London Mayor Randall Weddle said that the annexation is legal at this point.
“The annexation to Exit 29 is legal and is a part of London until the appellate court rules differently,” he said. “Until then, we will go ahead and approve businesses wanting to annex into London.”
He added that he wants to work with Corbin leaders to resolve the issues.
“The mayor and the city council have been talking to Suzie (Razmus, Corbin Mayor) about working together for both cities,” Weddle said. “i just think if we can work together it will be better for the entire region.”
The London City Council also approved a resolution and the first reading of two other ordinances for two more annexations.
Ordinance 2023-13 addresses the intent to annex along KY 229 and KY 1006. City IT Director Eric Stallard presented a map that showed the proposed areas, while Weddle explained that the annexation would follow only the roadways on those sections. The annexation would involve areas of KY 229 of 17.34 acres and 8.064 acres and just over 14.281 acres along KY 1006.
“That will take in the areas along Levi Jackson Park and 1006 around the (London-Corbin) airport,” he said.
Councilman Justin Young left the meeting just prior to these ordinances being read, but the five remaining council members voted unanimously in favor of the annexation. To become legal, the ordinances must be read and approved a second time as well as being published in the newspaper before it becomes legal.
The London City Council will hold a special-called meeting on Wednesday (today) at noon for the second readings of ordinances addressed during Monday night’s meeting. That agenda lists the second reading of the ordinance re-establishing the London Utility Commission, second reading of the ordinance to close an unnamed road by a sole owner and the annexation of Estepp Energy off Exit 29 into London City Limits.
Council members also heard the report from the Chief of Police, Chuck Johnson, regarding the activity of the police department during January. Johnson compared some of the January numbers to the December totals as those were available.
“We had 75 criminal cases opened, compared to 50 in December of 2022, we had 21 incident reports to 18 in December. An incident is something other than a criminal charge,” Johnson said. “We had 75 collisions compared to 108 in December. That’s a reduction of 33. We had 1,374 traffic citations compared to 171 in December. We attribute that to traffic enforcement. We already know there is a co-relation between traffic enforcement and traffic collisions.”
Johnson added that the number of DUI arrests in December was not available but the city police had made 13 DUI arrests in January. He stated that there were 168 arrests during January with 202 total charges — and 22 of those being drug charges.
He included a report on the Laurel County Drug Task Force, which includes two full-time city police officers.
“The Laurel County Drug Task Force launched on Jan. 1,” Johnson continued. “They confiscated 3 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine — that’s 1.5 kilo, 1 gram of heroin, 34 grams of cocaine, 45 dosage units of Oxycodone and 45 Suboxone tablets. There were 8 criminal drug cases and we took in $30,349 and 6 guns from these drug dealers.”
City Fire Chief Carl Hacker reported the department had responded to 18 accidents with injuries, 20 fire alarm alerts, 2 Hazmat calls, 5 fire alarm installations, and 183 business planned inspections. He added that those visits also involved checks for any code violations and checks to see that business licenses were current. The department also participated in 11 school events and responded to 1 vegetation fire and 6 structure fires during January.
Weddle also asked for the council to approve a vehicle loan, explaining that the former Mayor’s vehicle had been given to the city’s IT department. He said he had purchased a new vehicle for himself but wanted to use it as the mayor’s vehicle. Weddle said he would have it licensed to the City until the end of his term, which would pick up the insurance on the vehicle.
Council member Stacy Benge also addressed the issue of “Conduct of Legislative Body Meetings” on the agenda. Benge said during the Kentucky League of Cities training recently, it was realized that the City has no ordinance on the council’s conduct during meetings. That item was tabled until a future meeting so council members could review the documents defining their meeting agendas.
The council also held an executive session to discuss possible property acquisition. After a 30-minute session, council member Kelly Greene made a motion “to give permission to a certain person to attend a sale and bid on a certain piece of property we’re interested in.” No further details were given on that property — and under state law, is not mandatory to report to the public at this stage.
Other actions included:
• Bill Slusher requested permission to host a Covair and Corvette salvage sale, or better termed — a swap meet. Slusher said he collected Covair parts and a friend had Corvette parts. Slusher has a building full and asked that the event be held on private property on May 19 and May 20. After some discussion that Slusher would need a business license to conduct such an event, the council waived the business license fee.
• James Hendrix and wife Maryanne also asked for support of their London Children’s Museum to be opened July 1. Hendrix showed slides of the various exploration themed stations in the proposed museum, then asked for a $5,000 donation from the council to sponsor one station. Council members questioned the legality of that sponsorship but referred Hendrix to the city tourism commission, which sponsors events and activities in the city. Weddle and council members told Hendrix they would promote the museum and sponsorships on their social media sites while they investigated the legality of sponsoring a station.
• Closure of a roadway outlined in a 1940 proposed subdivision on Whitley Street was approved through a resolution and ordinance. The unnamed, undeveloped street and property is now a sole ownership and does not require a street. City Attorney Larry Bryson added that a former property owner had constructed a building where that street was originally planned.
• The reassignment of some city funds was also approved. Weddle said some unfinished projects and new projects would benefit from the designated funds. Those will establish a sidewalk fund and a street maintenance fund. He added that citizens with concerns or ideas could submit their suggestions.
• Approved seeking grant money to purchase a front loader truck for the Street Department. Weddle explained that the grant would pay for the “rear” of the truck, which costs $180,000. That would leave the city responsible for the front of the vehicle.
• Approved surplus property from the Street Department and Police Departments.
• Accept bids for a 2022 Dodge Durango PPV for the city police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.