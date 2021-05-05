First Care Urgent Care is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its London location, as well as its other 12 Kentucky locations. Appointments are recommended and can be booked online or over the phone. Appointments are currently available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and First Care will continue to open additional time slots as more vaccines become available.
First Care is offering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled with First Care at the time of the first dose appointment. All adults 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. There is no cost to the patient for the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment here: https://www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/2493/visits/new. First Care Urgent Care’s mission is to provide quality, fast, and cost-efficient care for all patients. By offering the COVID-19 vaccine, First Care hopes this will bring us all one step closer to a healthier community.
More information about First Care is available at FirstCareClinics.com.
