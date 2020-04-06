The Whitley County Health Department is reporting the county's first COVID-19 case on Monday.
The person is an adult resident of Whitley County, but the Whitley County Health Department would not provide additional details about the person due to medical privacy laws.
The Whitley County Health Department posted a press release to its Facebook page at noon making the announcement.
The release said this is the first confirmed case in Whitley County and the Whitley County Health Department's Epidemiology Rapid Response Team is collaborating with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify people who have had close contact with this person and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.
"As this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH, and the people of Whitley County," said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department director. "The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Help our community stay as healthy as possible by staying home. Some people can't stay home, like healthcare workers and people working to deliver vital products and services. We appreciate their sacrifices, and you can honor them by staying home."
Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection, the release said. However, some people are at a higher risk for severe illness. These include people older than 60 years and people with health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or immune-compromised.
"It take our whole community to keep everyone healthy," the release said.
The release stated, the virus is thought to spread from person-to-person:
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet);
- By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
The health department is offering these tips:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover you cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; and
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
