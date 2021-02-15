TRI-COUNTY — First responders and officials throughout the Tri-County are asking people to stay home and not travel unless its an emergency as roads were ice covered throughout the area Monday morning.
The Tri-County is under an ice storm warning until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Whitley and Knox counties had been under an ice storm warning since Sunday, but Laurel County was previously under a winter storm warning.
"Significant icing," the National Weather Service said in the warning statement. "Widespread ice accumulations of two tenths to one half of an inch with locally higher amounts. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to an inch are also possible."
It also warned that power outages and tree damage due to the ice were expected.
"Travel will become extremely difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes."
Interstate 75 was shut down multiple times throughout Sunday night and Monday morning, once for crashes and once to re-salt the interstate.
Multiple crashes occurred overnight due to the icy roads.
