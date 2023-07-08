The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is reporting the ongoing search for a swimmer last seen Friday evening near Sulphur Spring Branch of Laurel River Lake.
According to the agency, the London-Laurel County 911 Center received the report of a possible drowning at approximately 5:19 p.m. Friday.
"Units are still searching for the subject with underwater equipment and divers," the rescue squad's social media post stated just before 9 a.m. Saturday. "More information will be released as it becomes available."
Assisting on scene are Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, Kentucky Laurel County DPS/Emergency Management, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
