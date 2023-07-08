Laurel River Lake search

First responders have been at Laurel River Lake since Friday evening searching for a swimmer last seen near Sulphur Spring Branch. 

 Courtesy London-Laurel Rescue Squad

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is reporting the ongoing search for a swimmer last seen Friday evening near Sulphur Spring Branch of Laurel River Lake. 

According to the agency, the London-Laurel County 911 Center received the report of a possible drowning at approximately 5:19 p.m. Friday.

"Units are still searching for the subject with underwater equipment and divers," the rescue squad's social media post stated just before 9 a.m. Saturday. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

Assisting on scene are Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, Kentucky Laurel County DPS/Emergency Management, and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you