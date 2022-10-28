The Laurel County Correctional Center will soon have some new transportation means, as the Laurel County Fiscal Court approved bids for three passenger vans.
The vans - all Ford transit models - will be coming from Masters Auto and Don Franklin Ford. The one from Masters is a 2021 product and has a price tag of $70,400. Don Franklin submitted bids for two different models - a 2017 Ford van at $41,500 and a 2021 Ford Transit for $64,355.
Although the jail is self-operational, the fiscal court is the designated agent to receive of revenues and expenditures on behalf of the jail - thus requiring magistrates to vote on certain items purchased or received.
Jailer Jamie Mosley was present for Thursday's meeting but made no comment to magistrates regarding the bids, having already received approval to advertise for the new vehicles.
Addressing the court was Emerson McAfee with Region 11 of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, which encompasses Clark, Madison, Garrard, Estill, Lincoln, Laurel, Rockcastle, Jackson, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne and Whitley counties. McAfee distributed packets regarding establishing a monument in Laurel County. The cost is $10,000 but once that amount is received, the KVHOF representatives will set up the monument. McAfee suggested the monument be placed at Whitley Branch Veterans Park.
"That is actually property of the city," said Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield, "but we will pass along the information to the city."
The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 2010 by Vietnam veteran H.B. Deatherage to honor military personnel who continued public service following their military duty. Nominations for the KV Hall of Fame are taken from local communities with a board conducting an evaluation and nominating the best veterans for consideration. Nominees can be scout leaders, Little League coaches, Sunday School teachers, committee members, hospice volunteers and others who have made a difference in their communities.
Currently, only seven states have programs to recognize the contributions of veterans following their military service. Those are Kentucky, Ohio, Arizona, New York, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.
The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame also awards the families (children and grandchildren) of Hall of Famers for a $1,000 college scholarship each year. Up to four scholarships are awarded each year.
Currently there are 187 inductees, including three women. Inductees are located in 47 of Kentucky's 120 counties.
Magistrates also voted to approve the Laurel County Sheriff's audit for Fiscal Year running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2021.
Other actions included:
• Changing date of November meeting from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
• Approve Solid Waste 5-year plan update
• Approve Solid Waste Resolution and Single County Area Designation update
• Approve annual agreement with PHI membership. This allows members to receive discounts and reduced/no charge for medical flight services. Westerfield said the county provided this membership for its employees.
• Approved annual affiliation agreement with London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
• Re-appointed Bobby Anders as the East Laurel Water District Commissioner for a 4-year term ending in November 2026.
• Approved pauper burials for two persons. Westerfield said he had researched the two people and that they had no family and were eligible for the standard fee toward their burial expenses.
