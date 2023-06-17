One of the first things that London Mayor Randall Weddle did when taking office was recommend hiring a full-time grant writer.
“There’s money out there,” he told city council members. “We need a full-time person to research and write grants.”
Funding that position will now benefit both the city and county, as the Laurel County Fiscal Court approved sharing the cost of a grant writer position in the bi-monthly meeting on Monday.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said the city had approached the county government about splitting the cost for that position. The issue on Monday’s agenda resulted in magistrates approving that measure.
Westerfield said the salary for that grant writer position has not been set at this point, but added that the county will share the cost for that position as a benefit to both the city and county.
County workers will also see a pay increase when the new fiscal year begins on July 1. Magistrates approved a $1 an hour pay raise for all employees, commonly called an “across the board” raise.
Magistrates also approved the 2023 salt bid from the KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties).
“We’re paying $110 a ton,” Westerfield said. “That’s $30 cheaper a ton than we got it for last year.”
Cody Hoskins was hired for the animal shelter, after one employee resigned to pursue another career path. Hoskins will be full time and his pay was set at $13 an hour.
Although no pay increase was approved, magistrates must approve pay for the three members of the re-apportionment board. Westerfield said the pay will remain at $100 per meeting.
“This is something we have to do after each Census,” he explained. “This is the same pay they’ve had for the past 10 years. We just have to do every 10 years after the Census.”
Redemption Lane may soon be a part of the county road system, as magistrates approved the first reading to adopt that road into the county road maintenance. Redemption Lane is in District 5, which is under Magistrate Billy Oakley.
The next meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court is set for Thursday, June 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the 3rd Floor meeting room.
