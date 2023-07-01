His name is familiar to sports fans across the county.
Now Reed Sheppard’s honor as Kentucky’s 2023 Mr. Basketball will be displayed for motorists traveling through the county.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved a resolution allowing the state to install signs recognizing Sheppard’s monumental achievement. Sheppard is a 2023 graduate of North Laurel High School, where he lead his team to the state championship games in February. He is only the second Laurel Countian to receive that honor — South Laurel High School graduate Walt Allen was bestowed the same honor in 2015.
The placement of the signs along the roadways entering and exiting Laurel County were not named during Thursday’s fiscal court meeting.
Magistrates also approved renewing the contracts for the Emergency Management department, including CSEPP personnel and contracts.
A $46,257 grant for the Laurel County jail was also approved. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield explained that the grant was a reimbursement for equipment needed for the jail.
Inflation and rising costs of equipment and supplies was also addressed during Thursday’s fiscal court meeting. Westerfield asked magistrates to approve the new state procurement amount that has increased from $30,000 to $40,000. That means purchases under $40,000 do not have to be bid.
In other actions, magistrates approved:
• Reappointment of Laurel County Treasurer Karen Montgomery for a four-year term expiring on June 30, 2027.
• Clarified the footage for Matterhorn Road by adding 179 feet, for a total of 1,178 feet, in District 4.
• Clarified the 945 feet roadway of Evans Road South in District 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.