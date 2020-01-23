In following with other Kentucky counties, the leaders of the Laurel County Fiscal Court declared the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
In their regular meeting on Thursday morning, magistrates unanimously approved the resolution. Laurel County Judge David Westerfield said the resolution was exactly the same as the wording used by other counties - which include adjoining counties Whitley and Knox.
"We need this to protect our rights in the future," Westerfield said.
Deputy Judge Executive Rick Brewer then read the resolution in its entirety:
Resolution #2020-01 - Resolution Declaring Laurel County, Kentucky A Second Amendment Sanctuary
Whereas, the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of our nation, and
Whereas, The Second Amendment to the Constitution states, "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right to the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," and
Whereas, the United States Supreme Court has affirmed an individual's right to possess firearms, unconnected with service in the militia, for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home, and
Whereas, the United States Supreme Court has affirmed that the right of an individual to "keep and bear arms" as protected under the Second Amendment, is incorporated by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment against the states, and
Whereas, the United States Supreme Court in United States v. Miller (1939) stated that firearms that are part of ordinary military equipment with use that could contribute to the common defense are protected by the Second Amendment, and
Whereas, the Laurel County Fiscal Court is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the right of the citizens of Laurel County to keep and bear arms, and
Whereas, the Laurel County Fiscal Court wished to express its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Laurel County to keep and bear arms, and
Whereas, the Laurel County Fiscal Court wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Laurel County to keep and bear arms, and
Whereas, the Laurel County Fiscal Court wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights.
Therefore, Be It Resolved, the People of Laurel County, through their duly elected Fiscal Court hereby designate Laurel County a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the People of, on and in Laurel County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America, furthermore
That the Laurel County Fiscal Court hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Laurel County, Kentucky, and furthermore
That the Laurel County Fiscal Court hereby declares its intent to oppose any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.
We, the People of Laurel County, Kentucky, through this resolution hereby declare our rights, our freedom, and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.
Adopted this 23rd day of January, 2020.
As the measure was approved, the crowd gathering for the reading of the resolution applauded the fiscal court members for their stand on the issue.
