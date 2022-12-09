The Laurel County Fiscal Court set its meeting and holiday schedule during their monthly meeting last Wednesday.
Regular monthly meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. The exception is in November, when the meeting is reset due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Other monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 8:45 a.m.
Next year’s holiday schedule has two January holidays — Monday, Jan. 2 since New Year’s Day falls on Sunday, and Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. President’s Day in February will be observed on Monday, Feb. 20. Good Friday will see county workers with a day off on April 7, and Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 29.
Independence Day falls on Tuesday in 2023 and the county offices will be closed on that date.
As summer ends, Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 4 and marks another holiday, while Veterans Day on Saturday will have county workers off on Friday, Nov. 10. County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. There will also be two days of closing for Christmas, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The same will occur the next week, with county offices closed on Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Another issue magistrates addressed is approval of payment for an architect plan to renovate the County Clerk’s office.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said County Clerk Tony Brown wanted to remodel the current office and had had an architect submit a plan.
“I don’t know if we’ll have the money to do it, but we did approve paying the architect,” Westerfield said.
In other actions, magistrates approved the appointment of Virgil Clark and Karen Westerfield to the Laurel County Extension Office board, both with three-year terms.
The next meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court will be Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.