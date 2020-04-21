Fish and Wildlife spring auction postponed

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ annual spring auction of surplus and confiscated items is being moved to October.
The spring auction, originally scheduled for May 4, will be combined with the fall auction on Oct. 26.
The postponement of the spring auction is designed to help protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 virus through social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings.
