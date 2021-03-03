LAUREL COUNTY — Two juveniles were airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning and the man driving the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
The crash occurred near the KY 770 bridge in southern Laurel County.
Jesus Alberto Torres, age 21, of Corbin was arrested early Wednesday at approximately 12:18 a.m. by Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies.
When Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they located a gray colored Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash and learned through investigation that the driver, Torres, and another male passenger received injuries along with three juvenile females who were also in the vehicle were injured.
Two of the juvenile females were airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The other passengers were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment.
Torres was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, three counts of first-degree assault, no operator's license, failure to wear seatbelts, three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and reckless driving.
Torres was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is due in court March 9.
Assisting at the scene of the crash were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Volunteer Fire Dept., West Knox Volunteer Fire Dept. London- Laurel County Rescue Squad.
