Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix Late Tonight into Thursday Morning... Areas of light freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and snow will affect southern parts of the area late tonight into Thursday morning. This happens as another weather system brings precipitation in from the southwest over the existing colder airmass in place over eastern Kentucky. Impacts to travel will be possible, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and ridgetop locations. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling late tonight and during the Thursday morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination.