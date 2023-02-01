London and Laurel County continue to expand in their eateries with the opening of Slim Chickens on January 30, and more coming soon.
London Laurel Economic Development Authority Director Paula Thompson announced four new restaurants that will be located in London in the near future.
• McAlister’s Deli, located between Texas Roadhouse and Fazoli’s on KY 192, is slated to open on Feb. 20. McAlister’s specializes in sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads and more. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
• 4 Way Deli will open in the former Parrett’s Pies location at the intersection of Old Whitley Road and Court Road, and will offer two food options with Godfather’s Pizza Express pizzas, pepperoni rolls, wings, subs, cheese bread and breadsticks. Customers can dine in or carry out,
• A blend of Indian and Mexican cultures will highlight the MirchiMex Deli, expected to open this month. Quesadillas, tacos, burritos, chicken curry and vegetable curry will be available seven days a week with dine in or carry out options.
• Cheesecakin is another new eatery coming to London. Specialty cheesecakes in 9-, 6-, and 4-inch mini or shooter sizes with choices like turtle, strawberry and Oreo will be available — and could be the perfect solution for this year’s Valentine’s gift!
• North 25 Snack Shop is located on North Laurel Road by Logan’s Car Wash and across from Green Roof Plaza. This eatery offers pizza, hot dogs, hot fudge sundaes and more.
• Those couples and families needing a special place to get away now have another option. Family Lake Vacations offers short and mid-term, high-end, executive rental accommodations and are booking for 2023. Reserve your spot by contacting them at familylakevacations.com or call 630-464-5827.
• If you need just a night out, London now has a certified babysitting service to fulfill your needs. Family Care by Peyton offers babysitting services for date nights, provides transportation to sports practice, appointments and more. Both infant and child care are available. More information is available by visiting their Facebook page or calling 224-5675.
Two new boutiques will add to the flair of London’s fashion and collectible options.
• Loving Grace Boutique and Home Goods is coming to 1501 South Main Street, Suite M in the McKnight Plaza. Women’s and children’s boutique clothing, Madame Alexander and reborn dolls, Pete + Lucy candles, handmade soaps, crystals, jewelry, gemstones and more are available in this unique shop which opened last week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and they can be reached by 620-3534.
• Southern Charm Boutique has new owners, Stephanie and Matt Wagers, and is open at North Laurel Road next to the Green Roof Plaza on US 25-North in the Pittsburg community. Women’s clothing from S to 3X, accessories, home decor items and small furniture are among the drawings for old and new customers. Visit their Facebook page or call 606 657-2842.
• Preparing for college is always a tedious and challenging experience for both students and parents, but a new service known as Class 101 Eastern KY can help diffuse the fog of uncertainty and anticipation. Darlene Green Bowing and Elizabeth Cupp Tapley are offering assistance to families by helping with choosing the right college fit, helping explore majors, build resumes, help fine tune essays, preparation for ACT and assistance with scholarships. Both have a background in education and are available to schedule a free college planning session. They are located at 1106 South Main Street, Suite C beside Southern States. Follow them on social media or call 606-658-4580.
Two recovery centers have expanded their services and offer a second location.
• All in Recovery is a substance abuse disorder clinic that has opened across from Harbor Freight on KY 192, and provides transitional living for men and women who seek a new life through recovery. Call them at 260-3372 for more information.
• Second Mile Behavioral, on Levi Jackson Mill Road, has opened a second location in the Dogpatch Trading Center just off Exit 41. They are a mental health service providing case management therapy and can be reached at 657-5504.
Other new services coming to London are:
• Couch & Fugate, Attorneys at Law, has opened at 310 West Fifth Street. If you’ve been injured in an automobile accident, give them a call at 862-0074. They are open Monday through Friday and are available for walk-ins or appointments.
• Genesis Hair and Nail Salon opened off Hal Rogers Parkway on Van House Lane. They provide hair care and nail care including pedicures and more. They are open Monday through Friday. Contact them on social media to make an appointment.
• London Justice House of Prayer offers a new worship at their location at 270 Dogpatch Trading Center, next to the laundromat, off Exit 41.
• Pet lovers will relish a new veterinary service set for opening on March 6. Noah’s Ark Veterinary Hospital is located at 1308 South Main Street across from Creekside Gardens. Dr. Joseph L. Massey will begin taking appointments on Feb. 20, and will offer emergency services and full time regular clinic care for large and small animals. Visit their social media page for more information.
• Get a jump on spring cleaning with Platinum Pressure Washing and Detail, which offers cleaning for homes, driveways, gutters, sidewalks, automotive, aircraft and boats. Call Matt Begley at 260-3199 to schedule an appointment.
• Patriot Power & Emergency Storm Service has expanded to a previous vacant lot on US 25-North near Green Tree Plaza. Patriot Power provides emergency electric service that is often dispatched to areas affected by storms. Call them at 828-263-7565.
• The Bailey Company has rebranded and is now known as Bailey. The services remain the same since their establishment in 1949, but have a new look. They offer forklifts, hand pallets, lift trucks and cat lifts as well as offering 24/7 parts and service, fleet management, automation and warehouse optimization. They are open at their facility off West Hal Rogers Parkway (West KY 80) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 877-1693.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.