London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.