It was a long docket for Laurel Circuit Court officials last Wednesday, with several persons being formally sentenced by Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton.
A 2020 case of rape, sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual performance against 48-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinson was resolved with Robinson receiving an 11-year sentence.
Robinson pled guilty to one count of third-degree rape and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance. He was sentenced to five years for the rape charge and 11 years for the use of a minor in a sexual performance. The sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.
The remaining six counts of rape, seven counts of third-degree sodomy and five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Robinson was charged with having sexual relations with a then 16-year-old between March and August of 2020.
Other cases include:
• Harold Ray Frye, 46, will serve a 10-year sentence for kidnapping of an adult and first-degree burglary from an October 2021 incident in which he broke into a residence armed with a knife and a gun and held the resident against their will.
• The case against Daniel Keith Boggs, 29, was dismissed per request of the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. Notations on the court docket state that request came as “stipulation of probable cause.”
• Michael Jason Detherage, 40, was received a five-year sentence, probated for five years for a June 11, 2022 incident in which he turned a large German Shepherd dog loose on a Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy, resulting in a first-degree wanton endangerment charge. He was additionally charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for having over 2 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. He received a five-year sentence, probated for five years.
• Daniel Keith Boggs, 29, was sentenced to serve five years for a Sept. 12, 2022 strangulation incident, and a 12-month sentence for fleeing police afterward.
• Christopher Henry, 24, will serve a 10-year sentence for first-degree rape and 10 years for second-degree sodomy, with the sentences running at the same time. He was charged with the sex offenses involving a 13-year-old between Sept. 1 and Nov. 22, 2021.
• Amel Shannon Bubnick, 53, was sentenced to 10 years, probated 10 years, for taking over $50,000 from a veterans organization from Dec. 2017 through Aug. 2019. He was ordered to repay $51,600 to the organization.
• Christopher Allen Rawlings, 30, received a 5- year, probated 5-year sentence for the April 13, 2022 theft by unlawful taking of $1,356 from a local business. He must repay $5,350 to that business. Three other counts were dismissed which included other monetary thefts.
• Randall Scott Farthing, 57, was sentenced to 10 years, probated five years for trafficking in controlled substance by possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine on April 3, 2022.
• Joshua Wayne Abner, 36, will serve two years for possession of methamphetamine on April 19, 2021 and 30 days for driving under the influence. Those sentences will run at the same time as a five-year sentence that Abner received for first-degree bail jumping on Mar. 16, 2022.
• Dylan Blake Hoskins, 24, received a three-year sentence which was probated for five years from a June 25, 2022 incident in which he possessed methamphetamine.
• Joseph Wayne Moses, 39, will serve 1 1/2 years for a May 11, 2022 incident in which he possessed methamphetamine.
• Christopher Neumaier, 39, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of a local business on July 12, 2021 by taking $4,927. He received a three-year diversion. Dismissed was another theft by unlawful taking charge in which he took $6,800 from the same business six weeks prior.
• Stephen R. Pennington, 50, will serve five years for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for taking a trailer, stove, toolbox and tools from an individual on Dec. 24, 2022. That sentence will run at the same time as a separate charge of convicted felon in possession of a handgun of five years, giving Pennington a total of five years.
• Bradley Shane Rogers, 33, was sentenced to a year for theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting for taking vinyl flooring from a local business on Jan. 9, 2022.
• Tyson Leo Mitchell, 51, received a 10-year sentence, probated for five years for receiving stolen property on Feb. 7, 2023. The indictment states that Mitchell received and possessed $90,480 that had been stolen from an individual. He must repay $37,520 according to notations on the court docket.
Other cases presented for sentencing on Wednesday centered around those facing possession of illegal drugs. Those sentences varied from one year to diversion and probation.
