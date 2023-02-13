Former Laurel County School Board Attorney Larry Bryson has filed an Open Meetings violation complaint against the board - a matter which was addressed during Monday's meeting.
Bryson submitted his resignation as school board attorney for the Laurel School District at the Jan. 23 meeting after board members discussed hiring another attorney during an executive session at the Jan. 9 meeting. Following Bryson's resignation, board members voted 3 to 2 to hire London attorney Conrad Cessna. Board members Ed Jones and Chair Jeff Lewis cast the "nay" votes with Joe Karr, Tony Krahenbuhl and Brice Hicks voting in favor of hiring Cessna.
Cessna was present for Monday's meeting and addressed the complaint filed by Bryson. That complaint claims that three board members - which constitutes a quorum - met to discuss removing Bryson and hiring Cessna as school board attorney. Under the Open Meetings Act, a majority of those serving on a board or committee, whether elected or appointed, cannot meet to discuss business without notifying the public of that meeting. With a five-member board such as the school board, three members discussing business would constitute a "quorum" or majority, which is a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
Cessna said that complaint had "factual inaccuracies" and that he did not see where the complaint had any valid evidence of violations of the Open Meetings Act. Cessna said that there are exclusions in that law that allow members to discuss business among themselves - as long as a majority of members are not present. The complaint asserts that board members Krahenbuhl, Karr and Jones discussed business and violated the statute.
The complaint also claims that Karr campaigned during his run for school board on removing Bryson as board attorney.
"You are elected officials. You can campaign on whatever you want," Cessna added. "You can have a platform. In fact, they encourage people to have a platform."
Another claim was that Cessna and Krahenbuhl had talked about Cessna replacing Bryson as school board attorney.
"I would swear on a Bible - the only conversation between him and myself was when he texted me his phone number in case I needed to contact him," Cessna explained.
Cessna re-iterated the Open Meetings Act restrictions, again stating that he saw no validity to any of the items listed in the complaint. He did say, however, that the school board had to respond to the complaint and that he would not draft that response since he was one of the persons involved.
That led to another discussion, with Cessna saying he had talked to other school board attorneys from surrounding counties about assisting the board in their response. That will leave the school district responsible to pay that attorney's fees.
Cessna added that if the school board did not respond to the complaint that Bryson could submit it to the Attorney General, although there is little the Attorney General can do even if he declares that a violation occurred.
"Even if you say you violated the Open Meetings Act, the Attorney General can't compel you to change any actions. Second, he cannot impose any monetary penalties," Cessna told board members. "Any action the Attorney General takes (on the decision) has to be filed in circuit court."
Should a case be filed, the party against whom the claim is made can be ordered to pay attorney fees and other costs for the complaining party, as well as $100 fine for each violation.
With that, a motion was made to allow Cessna to contact one of the attorneys he had spoken to previously and write the response of the school board to the allegations.
