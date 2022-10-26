A former South Laurel Middle School teacher is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a then-16 year old.
The indictment charges 39-year-old Tim G. Thompson of Glen View Road in London with subjecting the teen to sexual contact while Thompson was "a person in a position of authority or position of special trust."
The incidents are listed on the indictment as Oct. 13, Oct. 18, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18 of 2021.
Thompson's bond is set at $100,000 cash. His bond conditions are that he have no contact with the victim, no further violations and no drug or alcohol usage.
Thompson is no longer an employee of the Laurel County School District. The district released the following statement:
"Mr. Thompson was suspended from employment some time ago when we first became aware of concerns. We have begun the termination from employment process."
Ironically, Thompson was chosen as the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
