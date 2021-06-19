The Workforce Solutions teams from the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are offering a free informational session to Kentucky businesses. Propel Kentucky 2021 is a virtual event from 10 a.m. – noon (ET) on June 22 to showcase customized training options KCTCS colleges offer local businesses. The event also serves as the official launch of KCTCS Apprenticeship Services.
Propel Kentucky 2021 features business and industry leaders from across the state, representing several of Kentucky’s key sectors. Attendees will learn about the return on investment these businesses are experiencing because of their partnership with KCTCS Workforce Solutions. Speakers will showcase their customized training programs for incumbent workers and new hires and highlight important topics such as diversifying their talent pipelines and tapping into financial resources.
The last 30 minutes of the agenda is reserved for companies to connect directly with their local college in small breakout groups. Companies will leave the event with direct connections to workforce pipelines and access to financial resources to support their workforce development.
For more information or to register, visit the Propel 2021 web page.
