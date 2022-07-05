London, KY (40741)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.