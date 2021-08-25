Photos by Jarrod Mills
The London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member, Fusion Restaurant, with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 18. Located near the London-Corbin Airport on Hal Rogers Drive, Fusion Restaurant focuses on blending traditional soul food and barbecue with a modern twist. Owner Ron Thomas says he hopes to have something for everyone, highlighting future events like trivia, open mic nights, and more.
