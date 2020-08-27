FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Canceling or postponing the high school football season and other fall sports will not be part of a special Kentucky Board of Education meeting on Friday afternoon.
Confusion abounded Wednesday night after copies of the agenda were passed around social media following a tweet from WPSD sports anchor Adam Wells, citing a reliable source, that said it would be part of the meeting.
"BREAKING: I have been told by a very reliable source that the Kentucky Department of Education will be holding a specially called meeting Friday to discuss the KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports. The source said the KDE is aiming to overturn the decision to play,” Wells reported.
Later Thursday, Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown issued a statement saying that was not part of the meeting.
“I want to correct some misinformation that is being spread across social media and news outlets. The Kentucky Board of Education will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28,” the statement said. “There is a narrowly tailored agenda that includes a report from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett about the status of fall sports, a report and discussion from Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, concerns from superintendents and possibly authorizing a letter from the board to the KHSAA Board of Control voicing concerns about high-contact fall sports.”
Brown said the KHSAA is a designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected. “... yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students. This is why I recommended the meeting take place. To do otherwise would place the KBE members in a position of ignoring their obligation to oversee the ‘management and control of the common schools and all programs operated in these schools.’”
Toni Konz Tatman, the department’s interim chief communications officer, said canceling the KHSAA’s decision is not on the agenda. Tatman said the KDE office received 12,000 calls between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, a social media campaign urged people to email KDE and board members, the Herald-Leader reported.
Last week, the KHSAA Board of Control voted 16-2 to allow fall sports practices to begin this week and the seasons to start Sept. 7 for some sports and Sept. 11 for high school football.
Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t give a ringing endorsement of the plan, saying he didn’t think it was a wise or good decision. However, he said they wouldn’t overrule the board of controls.
The noon KDE meeting will be broadcast live on the Kentucky Department of Education’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.