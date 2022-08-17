The early morning- and noon-day traffic was heavy in the southeastern section of London last Wednesday as hundreds waited in line for free food and gas.
Ruby’s Market, just past the Levi Jackson Park entrance on U.S. 25, was offering $50 in free gas, along with hot dogs and chili. Participants had to be Laurel County residents who were over 55 years of age.
The event was sponsored by Randall and Victoria Weddle, W.B. Transport and Ruby’s Market, and was done as a humane gesture to assist the older population — many of whom live on fixed incomes.
Kyle Gray, Operations Manager for W.B. Transport, said the Weddles and W.B. Transport supplied the free gas while Ruby’s Market supplied the food. Employees of the market assisted W.B. Transport employees with pumping gas while other store employees prepared the hot dogs, then delivered them to those waiting in line in their vehicles.
Chris Asher, owner of Ruby’s Market, said the turnout had been unbelievable.
“This didn’t even start until 10, but people were lined up at 4 a.m.,” he said.
Gray said much of the traffic came off KY 229, through the park and to the store.
“They were lined up onto 229,” he added.
London Police and Sheriff’s deputies were directing traffic near the market with the overflow of traffic coming from London being re-routed off US 25 to another unopened gas station/store at the intersection of US 25 and KY 1006. Vehicles pulled into the parking lot and were sent by 10 to 15 vehicles across the road to the park entrance where they created two lanes to the gas pumps.
