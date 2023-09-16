The 2nd annual GITT Recovery celebration brought out a huge crowd, numbering 1,300 persons participating, last Saturday to the North Laurel High School football field.
Mike St. John was one of the guest speakers. St. John said he had struggled with addiction and prayed that others would find their path back to sobriety. He gave a strong message to those who continue to drive under the influence.
"If I see you out driving and I think you're intoxicated, I will call the police on you," he said. "You could hurt or kill innocent people. If I think you are a threat to someone else's family, I will do everything I can to make sure you spend your full time in jail."
St. John said recovery had brought him to a new life. It is because of that recovery that he now preaches and tries to lead others to Christ and find a new life.
"I know where you've been because I've been there," he said.
St. John was one of several speakers participating in the event. Eldon Huff band was the live musical entertainment, playing after the lantern lighting ceremony.
Larkin was thrilled with this year's turnout, showing that the community was truly vested in helping those struggling with addiction and providing hope for their future.
"It's been a great event and it couldn't have happened without the support of the community," he said.
