September is National Recovery Month and London is hosting the inaugural Gitt Recovery Celebration.
Adam Larkin, who has battled addiction himself, organized the event to assist those who maybe facing the same trials he has overcome.
Larkin founded Gitt Apparel just over a year ago and derived the name of the event from his apparel store.
“Gitt stands for Get In The Truck, meaning to get up and do something positive, to get on board with recovery,” he said.
He promotes that cause with his clothing line that includes T-shirts, trucker hats, beanies, hoodies and workout pants and shorts. He is adding to his line to include more women’s clothing and travels across the country to promote his clothing line as well as his message of overcoming addiction.
Larkin found himself addicted to pain medication after an automobile accident when he was only 19 years old. For 15 years he struggled with addiction, but decided to re-establish himself in a new environment. He moved to northern Kentucky near his brother and began his road to recovery.
Larkin spent time in a Lexington facility before coming to London, where he became involved with the Step Works program.
“I went to Step Works for 30 days, then got involved in the Sober Living program,” Larkin said. “I think it’s ironic that I was addicted to pain pills but I got sober here where the pain pill addiction actually started. I think it was just a God thing.”
Now he works as a recovery coach at Step Works while he juggles his business promotion and taking classes at Northern Kentucky University. Larkin is pursuing a degree as a Credited Alcohol and Drug Counselor and a degree in Psychology.
In his current vocation, he sees others battling addiction as he once did, and he wants to promote positivity and recovery.
“The message I want to bring is that you can do anything. You have to do the opposite of what you were doing during addiction, whether it wasn’t being a good person or being lazy and focusing on drugs. Positivity is contagious, just like negativity is,” he said. “You have to work hard.”
To encourage those struggling with addiction is the purpose of Gitt Recovery and Larkin has received widespread community support.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 and will feature two live bands – Magnolia Vale and 8 Daze Sober. Food, games, vendors and information booths will be available. Gitt Apparel will have merchandise available for purchase as well.
To commemorate the significance of recovery, the event will also host a lantern lighting ceremony at dusk.
