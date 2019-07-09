Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert Monday morning for a missing London man.
Glenn D. Bailey, 65, of North Mill Street, London, was last seen on North Mill Street around 10 a.m. July 1.
Bailey has onset dementia and liver failure disease which requires daily medicine that he does not have access to.
He is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He has gray hair above his ears and a mustache.
Bailey may be in a red Pontiac Grand Am.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue hat, blue gray shorts and blue tennis shoes.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bailey is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.