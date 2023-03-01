A favorite family eatery and meeting place is returning to London later this month, joining three other new restaurants.
Golden Corral is under new ownership and management and is looking to renovate their 50-year-old concept with new and favorite menu items. Located on Kings Way off KY 192, it will offer a remodeled building with a new exterior, larger windows, stacked stone fireplaces, a redesigned buffet serving area and multiple seating areas to give customers a relaxing and fulfilling dining experience.
This is a new prototype for the business, which will also offer a healthy food section in addition to their long-time favorites. The new and improved Golden Corral is slated to open in late fall.
Pizza lovers will also have a new treat later this week. The Pizza Station will open on Friday, March 3, in the former Heavenly Pizza spot beside Regency 8 Cinema off KY 192. Offering a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on weekdays, The Pizza Station will also offer salads, pizza, hoagies, pasta and desserts. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The former Butcher’s Pub location on Main Street will reopen later this month as Pour Boyz, operated by local residents Bobby Scott and Larry Lee. Whether it’s a drink, a bite to eat or just an evening out with live entertainment and a relaxed setting, Pour Boyz will meet your needs.
Night shift workers now have another option for their eating pleasure. Sleepless Chef will offer home cooked meals with entrees such as baked spaghetti, stuffed chicken breast, honey spiral ham and more that will be delivered to your business site. Text or call 606-224-0063 or send a message via social media for your balanced, late night meal.
For those seeking custom desserts, Baked by Rachel Kindell can supply your needs. Cakes, cookies and assorted treats are some of the offerings for this online bakery. Visit the social media for more information.
In the business development, the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority has re-purchased a 16.5 acre property in the Charles Pennington Industrial Park IV off West KY 80. Located near ABC Automotive on Industrial Boulevard, site work is expected to begin soon for a ready-to-build pad to attract new industry to the area.
London Aviation LLC is offering flight school at the London-Corbin Airport, off U.S. 25. Prospective pilots can have their dream come true by enrolling in this class that features two Cessna 172 aircrafts. For more information, call 606-304-8879.
The combination of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree under one roof continues to grow in the Laurel community. While downtown London already hosts one of the combo stores, Ikerd Development — under Cory Ikerd — two others are coming to the area soon. Nearly complete on its construction on Johnson Road, the combo store is expected to open in May. Another store on Keavy Road near Wyan-Pine Elementary, is set to open in June.
Fashionable and trendy styles will also have three new storefronts in the near future.
Suggy Boogins Boutique is opening inside Rust & Rhinestones in the Dog Patch Trading Center and will offer trendy clothing that specializes in plus sizes, along with jewelry, accessories and gift ideas. For information, call 606-568-6178.
The Silver Nickel in southern Laurel County offers trendy clothing, accessories and farmhouse style home decor. Located near Salem Tool, your decorating dreams can come true with their custom built farmhouse furniture and custom sublimation.
Opening on March 25, Gold Dust Vintage Store will carry luxury and vintage clothing, antiques and other items at their location at 740 East Laurel Road. Call 606-875-7360 for more information.
Health and beauty buffs will also have some new offerings in the near future.
Pack Horse Barbershop recently opened at 320 North Main in the former Pat’s Cut and Curl location. Owner Stephen Adams named the business in honor of the legacy of service and giving in our region. The full service shop is also an ASD/Autism friendly business. To schedule your appointment, call 606-401-1668.
Tru 2 Your Skin, by Alexis Poindexter, is now open at 804 East 4th Street inside the Local Mane Salon next to E.C. Porter’s and Mike’s Barber Shop. For an appointment, call 606-250-1710.
Sonick’s Nails on Bacho Way off KY 192 in the Center Target Shoppes by Masa Japanese restaurant is set to open in mid-March. Manicures and pedicures will be available. For information, call 606-770-5888.
Triple Threat Martial Arts has located in the former Ormsby building at 1413 South Laurel Road and is set to open at the end of March. Private and group classes for Jui Jitsu, karate and Muay Thai will be available. Martial arts has long been credited as a means to deal with stress, as well as improving mental and physical health by increasing self confidence, better coordination, improved social skills and increased flexibility. It has also been proven to lower blood pressure and heart rate. Call 606-770-5444 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
As warmer temperatures become more frequent, those looking to do spring cleaning and renovations also have more options.
Tri-County Custom Building can help with simple construction renovations to a complete new home contracting. With 15% discounts on labor costs through March 31, and free estimates, Tri-County Custom Building is here to help. Call 606-401-7973 to talk about your home renovation projects.
With the onslaughts of rain over the winter months, Reliable Roofing Solutions may be the next call you need to make. Located on Park Wells Road, this company specializes in commercial and residential roofing, repair, removal and replacement. Porch and deck construction is also offered. For a complimentary estimate or to schedule your project, call them at 606-332-2208.
Capps Painting and Remodeling can give you a breath of spring with a fresh coat of paint for both residential and commercial buildings. Should you need more than paint, Capps also offers custom painting, kitchen and bath remodeling, room additions, flooring, decking, siding and trim carpentry. To get your free estimate, call 606-260-1555.
For pet lovers, Tractor Supply has recently purchased the Petsense chain, and rebranded those stores as Petsense by Tractor Supply. The merger of the stores will extend the Tractor Supply loyalty club to include the Petsense sores as well. Call 606-864-0312 or visit their store on KY 192 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Some changes are coming to Carnaby Square:
The Laurel County Probation and Parole office is moving a few doors down from its present location to the former CVS store, next to Goodwill.
That move will allow an expansion of the London Driver’s License Regional Office into the former Probation and Parole office. Construction is underway now.
