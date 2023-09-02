SALEM, N.H. — Republican presidential candidates are ready to meet area Republicans and non-affiliated voters at the Salem, New Hampshire, Republican Town Committee’s annual Labor Day picnic on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Steve Laffey will speak and meet with attendees.
The committee has held this annual picnic for over 20 years.
“Rockingham County is a stronghold for Republicans,” said Steven Goddu, the committee’s chairman. “Our committee is very active here and this event has become a tradition.”
Goddu said he believes it’s the first time they’ll have this many presidential candidates for the Labor Day event.
“This is a record for us to have four presidential candidates come to little Salem, New Hampshire,” Goddu said. “It’s a big deal.”
He remembers presidential candidate and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker arriving at the picnic on a motorcycle years ago. He doesn’t recall the last time a presidential hopeful — let alone four — attended the event.
Gov. Chris Sununu is slated to address the crowd. The Salem native has attended the picnic every year with the exception of one time when he was in the hospital, Goddu said.
Candidates and local politicians will mingle with attendees at the event. It’s a unique opportunity to meet come face-to-face with those in the Republican party.
“You get an impression when someone is shaking your hand and looking you in the eyes and paying attention to you,” Goddu said. “You get a feeling.”
New Hampshire is an accessible state for politicians. Its low population density encourages one-on-one interactions with voters at different events, such as the picnic, and makes the state accessible for so many candidates, he said.
He added while one will win the Republican presidential nomination, others could end up being a vice-president or secretary of state candidate down the road.
“It’s our obligation as New Hampshire political activists to pay attention to all of the candidates and meet them,” Goddu said.
The chairman said the committee embraces all Republican candidates, whether socially liberally, moderate or conservative.
The open-mindedness has allowed for them to reach out to hopefuls like Laffey, a Rhode Island politician, who isn’t as mainstream as others vying for the Republican nomination. The other three expected at the picnic haven’t spoken at a Salem New Hampshire Republican Town Committee yet either.
Goddu expects the committee to raise over $8,000 from the annual fundraiser. The funds will help print postcards and signs to support Republican candidates in upcoming elections.
