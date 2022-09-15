The list of candidates vying for the Governor’s seat in next year’s election continues to grow on the Republican list, with each hoping to unseat current Democrat Governor Andy Beshear.
Those gathering at Heritage Hills banquet hall last week included current State Auditor Mike Harmon and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron — both of whom are vying for the Republican nomination against Beshear next year.
Although the Governor’s term runs through 2023, many other elected officials are continuing their campaigns for the November general election.
Daniel Cameron, who is seeking to unseat Gov. Beshear, was the last speaker of the Republican Rally last week. He encouraged those present to vote in November and every other election. Cameron said under his administration as Governor there would be no protests on his lawn or caricatures hanging from trees on his property.
On the local front, a second Family Court Judge is on the ballot for Laurel and Knox counties, which comprise the 27th Judicial Circuit. Currently Steve Jones serves as the Family Court Judge for both counties, but due to an extremely high caseload the state legislature approved the addition of a second Family Court Judge for Knox and Laurel counties.
Those seeking election for that position are local attorneys Douglas Benge, Harold “Fish” Dyche, Jill Osborne Edwards, Jonathan Jones, Chris Miniard and Lucas Joyner. They join with Chris Mills, the sole candidate from Knox County. Voters will select one candidate this November, to serve an 8-year term. Benge, Dyche and Edwards were all present at the Republican rally although judicial races are non-partisan.
Also up for election in November is the United States Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul (Republican), who is seeking his third consecutive term in that role. Representatives from Paul’s office were on hand to provide information and encourage voters to cast their ballots in November.
Other seats up for grabs this November are Court of Appeals Judge (8-year term), Circuit Judge (8-year term) — with local judges Greg Lay and Michael Caperton unopposed; District Judge (4-year term) — no opposition to Wendell “Skip” Hammons and John Chappell in their races. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele is also running unopposed for another 6-year term.
County offices are also on November’s ballot, with the current Judge Executive David Westerfield unopposed. Several of the six magistrates had run-off races in May, but all six incumbents won the May race and will be unopposed in the November election.
The London Mayor’s race in May eliminated a third candidate vying for the city’s top leadership spot. The November election will pit Judd Weaver, long time city council member, against newcomer Randall Weddle. Weddle received the most votes of the three candidates in May, with Weaver coming in nearly half the votes below Weddle.
The city council candidates were narrowed down to 12 from the 17 filing in the May election. City voters will cast ballots for six candidates and the six receiving the highest votes will take seats on the city government panel. In the May election, the two sitting council members seeking re-election — Kelly Smith Greene and Kip Jervis — were the highest vote getters.
The Mayor and city council races are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not have to declare any political party affiliation. Those elected to those positions are selected by the highest number of votes.
Laurel County Republican Party Chair Daniel Carmack said that voters should exercise their right to pick their candidates by visiting their polls every election.
“Every election is important,” he said. “A lot of people think because it’s not a Presidential or state election that it isn’t important to vote. But there are Constitutional amendments that affect our lives on the ballot. This November we, the pro-life party, want to ban abortion in the state of Kentucky and we need the voters to do that. So encourage your friends and family to vote in November and every other election because they all are important!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.