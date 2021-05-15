FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced $529,800 in grant funding for benches, picnic tables, walkways and poured-in-place playground surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.
The grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state. The fund helps manage the approximately 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.
“As we build a healthier, better Kentucky coming out of this pandemic, these projects are a great way to support our environment and improve the spaces where our people play, exercise and relax,” Gov. Beshear said. “As many of us were reminded during the past year, getting outdoors is really helpful in relieving stress. It’s a wonderful way to take care of ourselves while spending time with the people who matter most. I hope this funding can help create even more positive memories for Kentucky families.”
Secretary Goodman applauded the 19 counties that applied for the funding. “The cabinet is very pleased to make this funding available,” Sec. Goodman said. “Everyone benefits when these projects are done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.