FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 177 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 new deaths.
“17 is a hard number to take,” said Beshear. “We knew that there would be days where there were significant numbers of Kentuckians, but these are 17 individuals that are going to be missed. 17 families, 17 communities that are going to be grieving. Grieving during one of the most difficult times, with the lack of being able to be together, that we could have ever imagined.”
The 177 new cases brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,192. The 17 new deaths brings the state’s total to 171.
“These 17 individuals are more than ages, and genders, and counties, but that’s what I have to read to you everyday,” the Governor said.
Those who passed away Tuesday were an 86-year-old female in Lyon County, an 81-year-old male in Butler County, a 73-year-old male in Kenton County, a 92-year-old male in Graves County, a 93-year-old female in Kenton County, a 58-year-old female in Grant County, a 90-year-old female in Graves County, an 85-year-old male in Hopkins County, a 71-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 80-year-old female in Hopkins County, an 81-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 52-year-old male in Jackson County, a 94-year-old female in Graves County, an 81 year-old-female in Jefferson County, a 90-year-old male in Hopkins County, an 80-year-old male in Hopkins County, and an 81-year-old male in Jefferson County.
“Today, we honored them by having our KSP Honor Guard place a wreath in our Capitol rotunda, as we rang our bells at 10:00 a.m.,” said the Governor. “The wreath was placed at the feet of Lincoln to honors those we’ve lost.”
Gov. Beshear announced that as of Tuesday, 1,266 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19. Beshear was able to confirm that 33,328 tests have been performed in Kentucky, and said that number would increase with new testing sites being announced tomorrow.
1,076 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized because of the coronavirus, with 286 currently in the hospital. There have been 558 Kentuckians ever admitted to intensive care due to COVID-19, 165 people are currently in intensive care.
Gov. Beshear also outlined how the commonwealth is doing when compared to the benchmarks released by the state earlier this week.
When looking at a 14-day period with a decrease number of cases, Beshear said Kentucky wasn’t there yet, but did say that Kentucky wasn’t looking at an increase in cases currently either.
Gov. Beshear said the state would continue to increase its testing capacities, announcing two new testing sites in Calloway County and Christian County. Additional testing sites will be announced during tomorrow’s press conference.
Kentucky has seen an increase in its procurement of PPE. Since March 14, the state has been able to increase its amount of gloves by 300,000. In that same timespan, it increased the number of surgical masks to 1.4 million, nearly 1 million total increase. The number of face shields have gone up by over 300,000, but gowns are only up 200. Beshear said gowns were becoming the hardest piece of equipment to come by. Kentucky was able to increase its total number of masks by almost 1 million, this includes both KN95 masks and regular N95 masks. The state has seen an increase in coveralls from 5,000 to 9,000 since March 14.
“This wouldn’t have happened two weeks ago,” said Beshear on the increase in PPE. “Two weeks ago, those gains were not possible.”
When looking at how the state will handle social distancing in the future, Gov. Beshear announced that he is calling on Kentucky’s businesses to help out.
“What we are going to be asking for, are our industries, our association groups, and some of our individual businesses to submit plans directly to us on how they believe they can follow the CDC guidelines, and the changes that they’re going to make in their operations,” announced Beshear.
Beshear offered some of the following for businesses to consider when submitting their plans: how a business plans to socially distance, the continuance of telework, how a business plans to handle temperature checks, a business’s ability to supplement the state’s testing and tracing methods, sanitization, the closing of common areas, the limitation of travel, and how a business plans to handle phased returns and accommodations of the at-risk population.
Gov. Beshear announced that plans can be submitted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov. They may also be emailed to healthyatwork@ky.gov.
