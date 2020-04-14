FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s official total to 2,210 cases.
“Every part of Kentucky has do their part,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing that,” he continued. “I mean, even a number of our counties in eastern Kentucky before they had a case, their local officials were working hard, were doing everything they could. They closed down some playgrounds where people weren’t engaging in social distancing. I’m very proud of their efforts,” commented Beshear.
Gov. Beshear announced that the state has seen around 27,697 tests performed thanks to testing partnerships with Gravity Diagnostics, and Kroger. New testing sites in Kenton County are expected to open Wednesday. Beshear said more announcements on testing will be given later in the week.
To date, Gov. Beshear says 653 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. 687 Kentuckians have been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 since the state started keeping track, 305 people are currently in the hospital. 263 people have been admitted to intensive care, with 137 people currently admitted.
Gov. Beshear also announced 11 more Kentuckians had passed away Tuesday as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 115.
“Those who see and hear this as just number,” said the Governor, “Imagine what it would be like to not even be able to attend a funeral of a loved one.”
Those who passed away were an 84-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 61-year-old male in Laurel County, a 74-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 88-year-old female in Campbell County, a 50-year-old female in Adair County, an 89-year-old female in Campbell County, a 68-year-old male in Kenton County, a 87-year-old female in Kenton County, an 89-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 76-year-old female in Lincoln County, and an 87-year-old female in Jackson County.
“Everyday we give numbers, I give numbers,” said Beshear. “I read the age, and the gender, and the county of people we lost. But it almost doesn’t sounds real, I know, to many of you out there. I will tell you, it’s very real to me.”
Josh Benton of the Education & Workforce Development Cabinet provided an update on the state’s unemployment. Since March 16, the state has had 521,592 claims filed for unemployment. Benton says the state is averaging 14,000-16,000 new claims every day.
Since securing funding from the federal government, the state has issued over $139,146,602 in payments of the additional $600 stipend to 156,931 Kentuckians.
“We’re still playing catchup from getting that information,” said Benton. “But those are being processed nightly. So, folks that are on unemployment insurance, they don’t have to do anything different, they’re going to receive this additional $600 a week.”
Benton also provided reasoning on why some may have not received their unemployment benefits yet.
“One of those reasons, and the vast majority of folks fall into this category, is that your 13-15 day window since filing hasn’t closed yet,” explained Benton. “Just a reminder to folks, after you file a claim, that first payment comes automatically typically within 13-15 days.”
Other reasons for delays include, people refiling claims after filing an original claim, identity verification, missing information, employer protests, and whether or not the claim is a multi-state claim.
“We’re working to do better each and everyday,” said Beshear on unemployment claims. “We’re going to keep at it. Everyone out there that is anxious and worried that their payment won’t come, that’s having to wait too long, that’s on me. I’m your governor, we will work, and we will work, and we will work to make sure that you get what you need to get through this crisis.”
Gov. Beshear offered an update on Kentucky’s personal protective equipment (PPE). Currently, the state has 4.2 million gloves, 335,000 surgical masks, over 153,000 face shields, 37,000 gowns, over 279,000 respirators masks, with 145,000 being KN95 makes, and 130,000 being regular N95 masks, and over 5,000 coveralls.
“Kentuckians, you are coming through” said the governor on PPE donations the state has received. “When you send it to us, it means we have a supply that can go out to those that are running out, as we track where they are, and how much supply they have,” he said encouraging Kentuckians to continue to donate equipment.
To do so, visit Giveppe.ky.gov, or call (833)-448-3773. Donations can also be dropped off at any Kentucky State Police post.
Gov. Beshear also announced that the Team Kentucky fund had received its largest donation to date, a $1 million donation from the Kentucky Colonels.
