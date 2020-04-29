FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Wednesday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s first phase of reopening some of Kentucky’s businesses and industries.
According to the state’s plan, on May 11 certain businesses will be permitted to reopen provided they can follow the ten healthy at work rules laid out by the state, as well as any industry specific requirements.
Those businesses and industries permitted to open May 11 include manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services at a 50% capacity, horse racing with no fans in attendance, and pet groomers.
“Obviously we’ve had a lot of essential manufacturing that’s out there,” said Beshear. “This will allow non-essential manufacturing to come back if they have the appropriate PPE, if they do the temperature checks, if they do it in a phased gradual approach, and if they can continue to allow telework for areas that can do it.”
For those reopening on May 11, Gov. Beshear said he would have the state’s recommended requirements this Thursday, April 30.
“We’re going to turn them around and get them to associations, the Chamber has been working really well with us on this, and others to comment on,” explained the Governor. “We hope to have them final this coming Monday. So, everybody will have a week to get ready.”
The next date of the state’s first phase is May 20, when retail businesses and houses of worship will be able to reopen. Beshear said that both would need to operate at a reduced occupancy to reopen.
“We’re working on that,” he said. “It’s likely to be a percentage of the occupancy that is allowed. All of this is contingent on being able to keep social distancing, on the type of cleaning that needs to occur.”
Beshear reported that the state had been working with faith leaders around the commonwealth on a gradual schedule that will allow places of worship to offer more of their services like Sunday school, classes, etc.
“But that right now would create very different contacts,” explained Beshear. “So, let’s start here, and then let’s have a good dialogue where we can work with those that run our houses of worship to get a plan to be able to do more as we go.”
The last day of the state’s first phase is May 25. On this day social gatherings of ten people will be permitted, and barber shops, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services will permitted to reopen.
“I know we’ve been cooped up, and you want to see, if you’re us, at least one other couple and their kids,” Beshear said. “This is an opportunity to potentially get there. We want you to know that this is possible, but it’s all contingent on all of us doing this right, on making sure we don’t see a spike in the virus,” he continued. “But there is at least a light I hope you see at the end of the tunnel where we can get together a little more.”
Gov. Beshear highlighted some of the businesses and industries that were not included in phase one of the state’s plan. The first was restaurants.
“This is hard on two ends. Number one, on seeing how the virus spreads, and it’s hard to have a mask on when you eat,” said Beshear. “Number two, I know it’s hard on the restaurant end if it was based on really limited capacity with the margins that they have to make that work. I know that might not be for everybody,” he clarified. “But we want to work with you in the industry to try and figure out how to do this and how to do it safely, and I know we only want to do it if we have a safe experience.”
Gov. Beshear said that in phase two of the state’s plan he hopes to include gyms, movie theaters, camp grounds, and youth sports.
“We hope in this summer, and if we don’t know if it would be June or perhaps early July, we hope we will be able to do some youth sports. Again, it depends on how the virus reacts to changing temperatures and the rest. It can’t be in phase one, but we do have hope.”
For fear of spreading the virus, the Governor said public pools and summer camps would not be included in phase two.
Gov. Beshear announced 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings Kentucky’s total number of cases to 4,538 confirmed cases, and one probable case. He also announced that as of Wednesday evening, 1,668 Kentuckians had recovered from the coronavirus.
There have been 54,101 tests conducted accounted for by the state. 1,359 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 325 people still hospitalized. There have been 636 Kentuckians admitted to intensive care, 176 are still admitted.
Gov. Beshear also announced that 10 new Kentuckians had died as a result of COVID-19 Wednesday. This brings the commonwealths total number of confirmed deaths to 234. Gov. Beshear said there was also one probable death the state believes is related to the coronavirus, but that it isn’t confirmed.
“10 is a number we don’t like to see,” said Beshear. “This continues to especially take those that are most vulnerable from us. It continues to, especially in these senior living facilities, to be as deadly as we were told that this virus could be.”
Those who passed away were a 58-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 56-year-old male in Warren County, a 94-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 96-year-old male in Grayson County, a 94-year-old male in Jackson County, a 72-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 94-year-old female in Hopkins County, an 84-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 66-year-old female in Jefferson County, and a 101-year-old female in Grayson County.
“In all of these instances people that would have still been with us, at least we believe if not for this virus,” said Beshear. “Let’s make sure we light our homes and our institutions up green tonight to remember these 10 new Kentuckians we’ve lost, and everybody else we’ve lost along the way.”
