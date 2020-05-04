FRANKFORT - During Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s daily press conference Monday, the state released the second phase of healthcare services to reopen.
Beshear announced that beginning Wednesday, May 6 healthcare services such as outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, radiology procedures, diagnostic non-urgent cardiac procedures, and outpatient orthopedic procedures will be permitted to take place, provided that the hospital or health care facility follow the ten rules of being healthy at work along with any industry specific requirements. Those rules, requirements, and a list of reopened services can be found by visiting kycovid19.ky.gov.
Dr. Steven Stack, M.D. from the KY Department for Public Health said that the list of procedures provided during Monday’s press conference was not exhaustive.
“I know that everybody looks to see your example on the slide. These are not exhaustive, they are representative of the sorts of things that will happen this week,” he explained.
Dr. Stack reported that phase three of reopening some of Kentucky’s health care processes will take place May 13. Phase four of the plan will take place May 27.
Gov. Beshear announced a new testing partnership between the state and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The new partnership will bring a drive-thru testing site to Kenton County.
The new site will be one of the state’s 17 testing sites. Among those sites is Laurel County’s Saint Joseph of London. Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., this site is open healthcare professionals, first responders and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Those wishing to be tested at Saint Joseph will need to register onsite at the facility.
“Knowing where to get tested is going to be incredibly important as we move forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe as we have increased our capacity with Gravity [Diagnostics], we have more programs going on with Solaris, a lab in Nicholasville, that we are going to be able to exceed the 2% monthly amount that White House is recommending on testing.”
As of Monday, the Governor reported that 60,046 tests had been conducted in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear also announced a new partnership between the state, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Distillers’ Association to get PPE and hand sanitizer to Kentucky’s small businesses.
“Acquiring the necessary PPE is a big challenge,” Beshear said. “The state’s working everyday to secure PPE, but that PPE has to be used for our nursing homes, and for our healthcare sector, and to prepare, if we have one, a spike in the future that experts tell us that we will have.”
Beshear said that the Cabinet for Economic Development worked with the Chamber of Commerce purchasing over 200,000 three-ply masks that are available to Kentucky’s businesses.
“For people going back to work in a couple of weeks, masks will be a part of the new normal, and businesses can’t open up if they don’t have the PPE they need,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that each mask will be $1 each, and that the first shipment of masks would be sent out tomorrow. To order masks from the state visit KyChamber.com/MaskOrderForm.
“Businesses also need hand sanitizer for both their employees and their customers,” noted Beshear. “Kentucky’s distillers both large and small have stepped up in a big way retooling production to make this sanitizer.”
Beshear said that to date, Kentucky’s distillers have produced and donated more than 150,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to the commonwealth’s healthcare providers.
To purchase hand sanitizer from the state visit KyHandSanitzer.com.
Gov. Beshear announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the state’s total to 5,245, which include one probable case.
According to Gov. Beshear so far 1.921 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus. As of Monday, 1,529 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized for the virus, with 333 still hospitalized. 659 of Kentucky’s residents have ever been admitted to intensive care over the virus, 174 are still admitted.
Gov. Beshear also announced eight new people had passed away as a result of COVID-19. This now brings the commonwealth’s total number of deaths to 261.
Those who passed away recently were a 75-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 79-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 98-year-old female in Jefferson County, and 86-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 66-year-old female in Hardin County, a 69-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 89-year-old female in Jefferson County, and an 86-year-old male in Jefferson.
“So let’s make sure again that we light our homes up green, that we ring out bells at 10 a.m., that we let these families know that they are not alone at this time of physical separation,” said the Governor. “We care about you, and that we care about these eight individuals that we’ve lost, and that we know that you are grieving.”
