Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he will ask child care centers to close by close of business on Friday.
He said some exceptions will be made for healthcare workers.
Beshear made this announcement during his Monday afternoon press conference.
The policy will be forthcoming, but will include an exception for health care workers, and there will be some on-site employer exceptions.
“I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s all necessary. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe that we had to do it,” Gov. Beshear said. “But we will make it.”
