FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
Gov. Beshear has appointed Cammie Grant as a member of the Lottery Corporation Board of Directors.
- Cammie Grant of Winchester is a retired educator. She replaces Ray Barker, whose term has expired. Ms. Grant shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 28, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Katie Gilliam as a member of the Kentucky Assistive Technology Loan Corporation Board of Directors.
- Katie Gilliam of London is an attorney and the owner of The Gilliam Firm. She replaces Shari Polur, whose term has expired. Ms. Gilliam shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 25, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Helen Lasley as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy.
- Helen Lasley of Louisville is a massage therapist at CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center. She replaces Michael Grace, whose term has expired. Ms. Lasley shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Marc Leach, Donovan Fornwalt, and Casey Allen as members of the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.
- Mark Leach of Louisville is an attorney and the owner of The Mark W. Leach Firm. He replaces Lela Hale, whose term has expired. Mr. Leach shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.
- Donovan Fornwalt of Louisville is an advocate. He replaces Karen Brammell, whose term has expired. Mr. Fornwalt shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.
- Casey Allen of Kevil is an educator for Ballard County Schools. He replaces Jennifer Ulbricht, whose term has expired. Mr. Allen shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Daniel Goyette as a member of the Public Advocacy Commission.
- Daniel Goyette of Louisville is a former Jefferson District Public Defender. He replaces Kenneth Haynes. Mr. Goyette shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 15, 2021.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Brandon Howard as a member of the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Charles Taylor.
- Brandon Howard of Salvisa is the Director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry. He replaces James Wright, who has resigned. Mr. Howard shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 1, 2021.
- Charles Taylor Lexington shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Denise Skaggs, Jennifer Jones, John Keith, and Joseph Haydon as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 10th Judicial Circuit.
- Denise Skaggs of Hodgenville is a retired educator. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Jennifer Jones of Munfordville is a nursing assistant at Signature Healthcare. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- John Keith of Hodgenville is a salesman for Pearson Funeral Home. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Joseph Haydon of Bardstown is a contractor for Nally & Haydon. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Mike Foster as a member of the State Board of Medical Licensure.
- Mike Foster of Hopkinsville is an attorney for Foster, Soyars, & Associates, PLLC. He replaces Richard Whitehouse, whose term has expired. Mr. Foster shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Randall Vaughn and Josephine Richardson as members of the Kentucky Arts Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Janell Samuels.
- Randall Vaughn of Louisville is an architect for GNF Architects and Engineers. He replaces Luanne Mattingly, whose term has expired. Mr. Vaughn shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2024.
- Josephine Richardson of Whitesburg is a restauranteur at The Courthouse Café & The Cozy. She replaces Angela Rice, whose term has expired. Ms. Richardson shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2024.
- Janell Samuels of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed David Meinschein, Richard Overby, Jeff Davis, and Edward Nichols as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission of the 59th Judicial Circuit.
- David Meinschein of LaCenter is the Assistant Superintendent for Ballard County Schools. He replaces Joy Jackson, whose term has expired. Dr. Meinschein shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Richard Overby of LaCenter is retired. He replaces John Evans, whose term has expired. Mr. Overby shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Jeff Davis of Cunningham is self-employed. He replaces James Farrow, whose term has expired. Mr. Davis shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Edward Nichols of Arlington is a banker at FNB Bank. He replaces Ruth Simpson, whose term has expired. Mr. Nichols shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Jerry Johnson as a member of the State Board of Elections.
- Jerry Johnson of Frankfort is an administrator at the University of Louisville. He replaces George Russell, whose term has expired. Mr. Johnson shall serve for a term ending Nov. 22, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Mike Denham and Isaac Myers as members of the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.
- Mike Denham of Maysville is a banker at the Bank of Maysville. He replaces William Summers, whose term has expired. Mr. Denham shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 30, 2024. Mr. Denham shall also serve as chair of the board.
- Isaac Myers of Pewee Valley is a Physician Executive at Baptist Health. He replaces Edwin King, who has resigned. Mr. Myers shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 30, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Gregory Bubalo as a member of the Kentucky Center for the Arts Corporation.
- Gregory Bubalo of Prospect is an attorney at Bubalo Law PLC. He replaces Marion Forcht, who has resigned. Mr. Bubalo shall serve for remainder of the unexpired term ending April 29, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Denise Skaggs, Jennifer Jones, John Keith and Joseph Haydon as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 10th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky.
- Denise Skaggs of Hodgenville is a retired educator. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Jennifer Jones of Munfordville is a nursing assistant at Signature Healthcare. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- John Keith of Hodgenville is a salesman at Pearson Funeral Home. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
- Joseph Haydon of Bardstown is a contractor for Nally & Haydon. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Barry Sanders of Crestwood as a member of the Kentucky River Authority.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Maynard Crossland and Virginia Butler as members of the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Colby Thatcher, Catherine Buncher, Graham Maupin and Annette Jett as members of the Kentucky Commission on Services and Supports for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability or Other Developmental Disabilities. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Kim Zeigler, Karen Herdina, and Stella Beard.
- Colby Thatcher of Morehead is a program director for D&S Community Services. She replaces Christopher George, whose term has expired. Ms. Thatcher shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Catherine Buncher of Nicholasville is a retired special education teacher. She shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Graham Maupin of Louisville is a self-advocate for those with intellectual or other developmental disabilities. He replaces Darrell Tipton, whose term has expired. Mr. Maupin shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Annette Jett of Lexington is a disability advocate for Build Inclusion. She replaces Lynn Braker, whose term has expired. Ms. Jett shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Kim Zeigler of Frankfort shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Karen Herdina of Fort Thomas shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
- Stella Beard of Dunnville shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Katherine Delahanty as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Professional Art Therapists.
- Katherine Delahanty of Louisville is the Director of Outreach at Louisville Visual Art. She replaces Kerri Hensley, who has resigned. Ms. Delahanty shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 15, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Bill McCloskey as a member of the Kentucky Tobacco Research Board. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Todd Clark and Brian Travis.
- Bill McCloskey of Bardstown is the Deputy Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy. He replaces Warren Beeler, whose term has expired. Mr. McCloskey shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2022.
- Todd Clark of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2022.
- Brian Travis of Cox’s Creek shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 24, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Michelle Mudd as a member of Serve Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Elizabeth Combs, Lauren Palmer, Gary McCollum, DeAnna Brangers, Mary Steely and Andrew Cole.
- Michelle Mudd of Louisville is a civic volunteer. She replaces Brent Sweger, whose term has expired. Ms. Mudd shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- Elizabeth Combs of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- Lauren Palmer of Verona shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3. 2023.
- Gary McCollum of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- DeAnna Brangers of Prospect shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- Mary Steely of Sebree shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- Andrew Cole of Crestview Hills shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.