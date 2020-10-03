FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
Gov. Beshear has appointed Christopher Harlow and Jonathan Van Lahr as members of the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy.
- Christopher Harlow of Louisville is a pharmacist at St. Matthews Community Pharmacy. He replaces Ronald Poole, whose term has expired. Dr. Harlow shall serve for a term expiring December 31, 2024.
- Jonathan Van Lahr of Webster is a pharmacist at Save-Rite Drugs. He replaces Craig Martin, whose term has expired. Mr. Van Lahr shall serve for a term expiring December 31, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Laura Bennett as a member of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
- Laura Bennett of Lexington is an attorney for Beech Properties, LLC. She replaces Craig Dilger, whose term has expired. Ms. Bennett shall serve for a term expiring September 24, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Solyana Mesfin as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education.
- Solyana Mesfin of Louisville is a student at Eastern High School. She shall serve a term expiring June 30, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Tom Halbleib as a member of the Kentucky Local Government Public-Private Partnership Board.
- Tom Halbleib of Glenview is an attorney at Stites & Harbison. He replaces Garth Kuhnhein, whose term has expired. Mr. Halbleib shall serve for a term expiring August 1, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Thomas McKee as a member of the Agricultural Development Board.
- Thomas McKee of Cynthiana is a self-employed farmer. He replaces Louis Hughes, whose term has expired. Mr. McKee shall serve for a term expiring July 6, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed John Chenault as a member of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
- John Chenault of Louisville is a professor at the University of Louisville. He replaces Paula Campbell, whose term has expired. Mr. Chenault shall serve for a term expiring June 8, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Shannon Johnson as a member of the Kentucky State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Gov. Beshear also reappoints James England.
- Dr. Shannon Johnson of Wurtland is a chiropractor at Johnson Chiropractic. He replaces Jaclyn Henson, whose term has expired. Dr. Johnson shall serve for a term expiring October 6, 2023.
- Dr. James England of Robards shall serve for a term expiring October 6, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Joseph Thomas and Amanda Gumbert as members of the Agriculture Water Quality Authority.
- Joseph Thomas of Elizabethtown shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2024.
- Dr. Amanda Gumbert of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Chynna Hibbitts to the Public Advocacy Commission.
- Chynna Hibbitts of Prestonsburg is an attorney for Landrum & Shouse. She replaces Janice Powell. Ms. Hibbitts shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 15, 2021.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Gretchen Hunt, Whitney Watt, and Laura Coleman Pritchard as members of the Governor’s Scholars Program Board.
- Gretchen Hunt of Louisville is the executive director of Emerge Kentucky. She replaces John Stanton, whose term has expired. Ms. Hunt shall serve for a term expiring September 23, 2023.
- Whitney Watt of Louisville is an attorney at Stites & Harbison, PLLC. She replaces Sharon Claypool, whose term has expired. Ms. Watt shall serve for a term expiring September 23, 2023.
- Laura Coleman Pritchard of Danville is the Director of Major Gifts at Saint Mary’s College. She replaces Noel Rush, whose term has expired. Ms. Coleman Pritchard shall serve for a term expiring September 23, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Caroline Miller, Bradley May, and Anna Stoker as members of the Buffalo Trace Covered Wooden Bridge Authority.
- Caroline Miller of Augusta is a retired teacher. She replaces Tina Teegarden, whose term has expired. Ms. Miller shall serve for a term expiring October 24, 2023.
- Bradley May of Vanceburg is retired. He replaces Stephen Hampton, whose term has expired. Mr. May shall serve for a term expiring October 24, 2023.
- Anna Stoker of Mount Olivet is retired. She replaces William Wheaton, whose term has expired. Dr. Stoker shall serve for a term expiring October 24, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Karen Williams as a member of the Kentucky State Fair Board.
- Karen Williams of Louisville is the president of Louisville Tourism. She replaces Michael Grisanti, who has resigned. Ms. Williams shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending May 10, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Karen Morehead, Judith Oetinger, Susan Tamme, and Daniel McMahan as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 12th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.
- Karen Morehead of Smithfield is retired. She replaces Melvin Smith, whose term has expired. Ms. Morehead shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2022.
- Judith Oetinger of Prospect is self-employed. She replaces Neal Kimbell, whose term has expired. Ms. Oetinger shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2022.
- Susan Tamme of Pewee Valley is retired. She replaces Doreen Carlson, whose term has expired. Ms. Tamme shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2024.
- Daniel McMahan of Pewee Valley is a health consultant for Civitas LLC. He replaces Thomas Emanuel, whose term has expired. Mr. McMahan shall serve for a term expiring January 1, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Chad Henderson as a member of the Kentucky State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
- Chad Henderson of Somerset shall serve a term expiring October 6, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Tucker as a member of the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board.
- Jennifer Tucker of Louisville is a supervisor for Humana. She replaces Dana Emmitt-Hall, whose term has expired. Ms. Tucker shall serve for a term expiring October 1, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Andrea Tucker as a member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee.
- Andrea Tucker of Winchester shall serve for a term expiring November 15, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Beverly Martin as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensed Professional Counselors.
- Beverly Martin of Martin is a school and mental health counselor for the Floyd County School District. She replaces Jason Bluemlein, whose term has expired. Ms. Martin shall serve for a term expiring September 23, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Merry-Kay Poe as a member of the Kentucky Film Commission.
- Merry-Kay Poe of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring September 30, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Patti Clark, Charles Kendell, Christopher Britt, Shannon Smith, and Michelle Elswick as members of the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Steven Shannon, Timothy Cesario, Shannon Baker, Dana Nickles, and Megan Nicodemus.
- Patti Clark of Frankfort is a program manager for the Department of Behavioral Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities. She replaces Phyllis Millspaugh, whose term has expired. Ms. Clark shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Charles Kendell of Frankfort is a health consultant. He replaces Ronald Rice, whose term has expired. Mr. Kendell shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Christopher Britt of Scottsville is the executive director of the Allen County Faith Coalition. He replaces Jeffrey Jones, whose term has expired. Mr. Britt shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Shannon Smith of Lexington is the state government relations director for the American Heart Association. She replaces David Sloane, whose term has expired. Ms. Smith shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Michelle Elswick of Lexington is the President and CEO of Voice of Hope. She replaces Tim Robinson, whose term has expired. Ms. Elswick shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Steve Shannon of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Timothy Cesario of London shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Shannon Baker of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Dana Nickles of Frankfort shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
- Megan Nicodemus of Hartford shall serve for a term expiring September 20, 2024.
