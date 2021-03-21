FRANKFORT — In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shootings in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.
Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
