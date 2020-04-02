FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear explained that because of the various ways the state receives tests results, from various entities, that sometimes numbers reported need to be corrected.
Gov. Beshear said that after further evaluation, Wednesday's total number of cases is 670. Thursday's 100 new cases pushes that total to 770.
“100 is a lot of cases,” Beshear said. “But again, it’s not one and half times what we had. It’s not two times what we had yesterday. So, we know that we’re in the slope that is increasing. These are the types of numbers we expect. In fact, we would expect bigger numbers,” the Governor explained.
No new cases were reported from Whitley or Knox Counties.
Gov. Beshear also announced 11 additional deaths as a result of the virus.
“Today is a tough day, a very tough day in the deaths we have seen in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
Those who passed away include a 65 year old male from Fayette County, a 62 year old male from Pulaski County, a 49 year old male from Boyd County, a 70 year old male from Jefferson County, a 78 year old female from Jefferson County, an 89 year old female from Jefferson County, and 88 year old female from Fayette County, a 77 year old male from Fayette County, a 75 year old male from Grant County, an 89 year old female from Kenton County, and a 65 year old male from Jefferson County.
“We believe when Jefferson [County] does its next updates that our numbers will be inline with them, except we hope it’s not the case, but there might be additional deaths that occur by then,” Beshear explained.
According to Beshear, all but one individual who passed away Wednesday had other health complications that may have played a factor in their passing away.
“That’s what this virus does,” explained the Governor. “It goes after people who have other health conditions.”
Gov. Beshear announced that earlier Thursday he recommended to Kentucky’s school’s superintendents to extend the policy of no in-person instruction through at least the end of Friday, May 1.
Gov. Beshear announced a new executive order filed Thursday that expands the state’s travel restrictions. The new restrictions would see that people from out of state traveling to Kentucky for an extended period of time would self quarantine for 14 days.
“We have to make sure that we don’t have folks that are traveling in, staying two days, and leaving,” explained Beshear. “Because that frustrates everything we are trying to do right now.”
Gov. Beshear also made an executive order allowing state, county, and city government to hire back retirees if needed. This is similar to a previous order for first responders, and the state’s corrections departments.
Starting Friday, over night stays at Kentucky’s state parks are now prohibited, announced the Governor. This includes both camp grounds and lodges.
Gov. Beshear announced that the state is moving forward with plans to turn the fairground in Louisville into a 2,000 bed field hospital.
During the press conference Gov. Beshear invited Michael Brown, Secretary of the Governor’s cabinet, to give the initial report on the release of select prisoners from Kentucky’s state institutions.
According to Brown, the executive order will see the commutations of sentences for 168 individuals, all of whom have been screened and may be vulnerable and susceptible to getting COVID-19.
All those who will be released fall under the category of Class C and D felons, and all have multiple conditions they must uphold per the commutation.
First, each person will need to be screened to ensure that they do not currently have any symptoms relating to COVID-19. Those released will also be required to have a residence to go to that will be confirmed by state officials. Once at the residence, they must remain quarantined for at least 14 days. Lastly, those released will have a condition that they cannot commit any other offenses or break any other conditions while they’re out, or else the rest of their sentence can be reimposed on them.
Brown also announced that the state have pre-identified 743 inmates who are within six months of the completion of their sentences. Some will be released upon the final screenings being completed by state officials next week.
