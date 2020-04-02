FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 93 new cases, and two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday.
“Let me say that while 93 is a lot of cases, this is less than yesterday’s. It doesn’t represent a doubling of the overall number in the timeframe that we’re seeing in other states,” said the governor. “So again, while we don’t want any new cases, we know that there are going to be cases, but out rate of increase is lower at the moment than anticipated, and that’s a good thing overall for our healthcare capacity.”
Gov. Beshear said that those who passed away were a 60-year-old male from Daviess County, and a 76-year-old female from Hopkins County.
Beshear announced that he was told there was an additional death in Louisville, but that he hadn’t been able to confirm that at the time of his press conference.
To date, Kentucky has seen 20 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19.
No new cases were reported in the Tri-County area. However, Beshear did announce that two of the 93 new cases were from Pulaski County.
