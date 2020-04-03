FRANKFORT - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 across the state during his press conference Friday evening.
The 90 new cases brings Kentucky’s official overall number of cases to 831.
“The reason that I say that’s somewhat positive news is that we are not escalating everyday or every other day right now,” Beshear said when announcing the number of new cases. “Though, we will escalate larger in the way that many other states do. I believe that that’s directly attributable to the steps that you are taking, to your hard work.”
While the Governor could not identify the location of 13 of the 90 new cases at the time of his press conference, the Laurel County Health Department did announce one new case in Laurel County Friday.
With one new case, Laurel County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases to four. There were no cases announced in Whitley or Knox County.
“There’s some new counties in there,” the Governor said when announcing the confirmed new cases. “Folks, if this is the first one you’ve heard in your county, again, just breath, it’s been there. It is in every county,” Beshear emphasized.
Gov. Beshear also announced that six Kentuckians had passed away as a result of the virus since yesterday.
Those who passed away are a 60 year old female from Jefferson County, an 86 year old female from Madison County, an 88 year old female from Jefferson County, a 64 year old male from Jefferson County, a 69 year old male from Jefferson County, and 76 year old female from Hopkins County.
Gov. Beshear said that he had received a question regarding sharing information about those who had passed away from the virus. He agreed that it was a good question, and would like to moving forward if permission was given from the person’s family.
“But it was right,” Beshear said on the question, adding, “These numbers can sometimes get impersonal. Let’s just remember, that they are real people, that its families. When we announce 90 new cases, it’s 90 families that are worried about that person.”
Beshear offered encouragement to those who have contracted the virus, and are recovering.
“We’re with you. We want you to get better. We want to pump up that number of people that have fully recovered,” he said. “Everybody that we’ve lost, and our numbers that will increase, are real, special, important people, children of God. Let’s make sure that we don’t just let this become a numbers game. That’s hard on me just like it’s hard on you, because I read them out each and everyday.”
Gov. Beshear announced that as of Friday, 228 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19. Beshear also confirmed that as of Friday, 15,572 people had been tested for the virus in Kentucky. Although, the Governor said he believed that number was higher.
According to Beshear, the state is continuing to work towards increasing the number of hospital beds across the commonwealth. He predicts that Kentucky will have over 25,000 beds once expansion plans have been completed in various medical facilities.
The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to complete the 2020 Census, as he says it will help the state’s economic recovery in the coming years.
Gov. Beshear also asked that Kentuckians continue to donate medical PPE equipment to the state. In order to do so, you can call the state’s donation hotline at (833)-448-3773. You can also alert the state that you have equipment to donate by visiting the website at giveppe.ky.gov. All 16 of Kentucky’s state police post are also accepting PPE donations.
“Let me say, I’m so proud of you Kentucky. My goodness, the number of people that have come together that have provided the supplies,” exclaimed Beshear. “What you are doing is protecting our frontline workers. I am so proud of you.”
