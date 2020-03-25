Gov. Andy Beshear reported the fifth coronavirus-related death in Kentucky as the state increased to 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That is 35 new cases which was a decrease from the 39 new cases reported on Tuesday.
The 75-year-old man from Jefferson County had other health conditions that contributed to his death as well.
One of the new cases included someone who went on spring break to Florida. Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to not participate in events like that.
The next two to three weeks are critical, Beshear said.
Dr. Steven Stack said the “Healthy at Home” approaches are having the impact that they have hoped.
“We are in crunch time and the next two to three weeks will be pivotal,” Stack said.
Gov. Beshear also announced during his Wednesday press conference that independent contractors, self-employed, substitute teachers, childcare workers employed by religious affiliated organizations all qualify for unemployment in Kentucky as of Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear said that the first drive-thru testing facility is in the works and Gov. Beshear hopes to give more details about it on Thursday.
Gov. Beshear also said he has put out an order to suspend evictions during this coronavirus pandemic as he continues to ask people to be healthy at home.
This is a developing story.
