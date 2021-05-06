FRANKFORT — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that on May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity.
In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60% capacity.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”
The Governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandatedto wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,842,521
New cases today: 655
Positivity rate: 3.51%
For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.
FEMA Awards Flooding Public Assistance to 16 Additional Counties
Today, Gov. Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency made 16 additional Kentucky counties eligible for public assistance after severe storms and flooding Feb. 27-March 14. The counties include: Bell, Calloway, Clark, Edmonson, Graves, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Menifee, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Whitley. Clay and Estill counties also were awarded public assistance; these two counties were already designated for individual assistance. These counties reached the qualifying threshold after the initial submission of the request for a Major Disaster Declaration and before the declaration was granted.
Update on Unemployment Insurance
Today, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on unemployment insurance (UI). Cubbage said claimants have made over 12,000 in-person appointments at the 13 Kentucky Career Centers across the state. In addition, UI staff have received more than 2,300 phone calls from claimants since May 1. More than 125,000 claimants have completed registrations since the UI system temporarily shut down to prevent fraud.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Nine Counties
Individuals who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted as a direct result of the severe flooding between Feb. 27 and March 14, in the nine counties included in President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration, are eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits. The deadline to apply for DUA assistance is June 5.
Work Search Requirements
The Office of Unemployment Insurance is reinstating work search requirements, effective May 9. To learn more, see the April 22 release where the reinstatement was initially announced.
More information on DUA and work search requirements will be posted tomorrow on kcc.ky.gov.
Kentucky’s Economy Building Momentum, Surging Ahead
Gov. Beshear said that one of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, improved the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery from the pandemic. To learn more, see the full release. He also said that last month, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky at the very top of the South Central region and third nationally for 2020 economic development projects. Finally, the Governor said he learned this morning that Kentucky’s sales tax revenue for April set an all-time record.
First Lady Beshear Invites Kentuckians to ‘Shop & Share’ This Mother’s Day Weekend
Today, First Lady Britainy Beshear joined the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger to ask Kentuckians for help supporting the commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters through Saturday’s annual Shop & Share event. To learn more, see the full release.
The First Lady also thanked teachers and nurses during Teacher Appreciation Week and on National Nurses Day.
PACCAR Parts Breaks Ground on Louisville Distribution Center
Today, Gov. Beshear congratulated PACCAR Parts, as the distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, broke ground on a $52.2 million, state-of-the-art parts distribution center in Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development, an investment expected to create 80 full-time jobs. To learn more, see the full release.
$21.6 Million Grant Expanding Assistance for Kentucky’s Newly Injured, Ill Workers to Remain on the Job
Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced today the state has received a $21.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to boost efforts to help newly injured and ill employees remain at or return to work. To learn more, see the full release.
More Information
To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).
Because so many Kentuckians have received COVID-19 vaccines, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes. In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements and lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. As outlined in today’s release, additional restrictions will be lifted May 28.
For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
