London, KY (40741)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.