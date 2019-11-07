FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes received a written recanvass request from Governor Matt Bevin on Wednesday. The request seeks a recanvass of all precincts in all Kentucky counties. Unofficial vote totals currently show Bevin with a 5,189-vote deficit to his opponent, Andy Beshear.
Grimes is forwarding the request to the State Board of Elections and reminding them of the recanvass procedures.
“Integrity in our elections processes is crucial, and Kentuckians deserve to know that their votes are properly counted and tabulated," said Grimes.
County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, November 14 at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Immediately upon completion of the recanvass, the county boards of elections will file their recanvass reports with the Secretary of State.
