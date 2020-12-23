Governor encourages safe holiday as cases have plateaued

As Christmas is just days away, the governor encouraged Kentuckians during his daily press conference to stay safe this holiday season to hopefully continue at a plateau for the COVID-19 cases or to even possibly see a decline in cases as vaccines continue to be administered around the state, including the first at Saint Joseph London on Tuesday.
“I want to make sure I start by asking everybody to make that additional sacrifice and do their part to keep their Christmas celebrations small,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the rest of the country on fire, with hospitalizations escalating in almost every other state, in Kentucky we are seeing a stabilization that is protecting the lives of our people, and we want to make sure that we continue to plateau or even see a decrease in cases as we move forward with this vaccine.
“How we do Christmas and New Year’s celebrations is going to be so critical to protecting as many Kentuckians as possible until we can get this vaccine disseminated. In my family, this Christmas will just be Britainy and myself, the kids and the dog.”
The Laurel County Health Department reported on Tuesday that the county has 1,496 active cases with 36 of those hospitalized and 32 within a congregate setting.
The health department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 53 on Monday, 24 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday, 51 on Friday, 58 on Thursday, and 47 last Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county to a total of 3,462 cases.
The age group reporting the most cases is 18-30 year olds with 775 total cases. The second highest age group is tied with 553 cases in the 41-50 age group and the 31-40 age group.
The health department said 33,811 total tests have been performed in the county as of Monday.
While locally Saint Joseph London saw the first doses of the vaccine administered to hospital staff, the heads of the three branches of Kentucky government – Gov. Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers – along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, Secretary of the Executive Cabinet J. Michael Brown and commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack each received their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine also.
Vaccinations also began at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, which has been hit extremely hard by the virus. Army Private First Class Norris Hardison, the first resident to receive the vaccine, said: “I am not afraid. I want everyone to see me take it and know that it is safe.”
She added, “Every single person should get this vaccine. I have been talking to my family, and even my daughter, who is afraid of needles, is going to take it. It’s the best way to protect us all from this COVID virus, and I am just so happy that it’s finally here.”
At least 8,839 Kentuckians outside of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated. The Governor said he would update Kentuckians on vaccinations in long-term care facilities in the coming days as those numbers are updated by facilities that received doses this week.
He added that approximately 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine initial doses and 100,000 Moderna vaccine initial doses are expected in Kentucky by the end of the year, including those already delivered and deployed. This includes a newly announced Dec. 27-31 allocation from Pfizer of more than 34,000 doses.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 3,057
New deaths: 28
Positivity rate: 8.48%
Total deaths: 2,440
Currently hospitalized: 1,631
Currently in ICU: 419
Currently on ventilator: 223
Top counties with the most positive cases Tuesday were: Jefferson, Warren, Madison, Fayette, Kenton and Christian. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 468.
